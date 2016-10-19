Global $124.3 Billion Drugs and Diagnostics for Hematological Disorders Markets 2015-2020: Focus on Instruments, Reagents, Testing, Screening Technology and Therapeutics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drugs and Diagnostics for Hematological Disorders: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for hematology drugs and diagnostics is expected to grow from nearly $86.5 billion in 2015 to $124.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2015-2020.



The scope of this study covers instruments, reagents, testing, screening technology and the therapeutics markets for hematological disorders, including hemophilia and blood cancers. The report also discusses the regulatory environment, current technologies, new technologies, hematological disorders and cancer incidence, market projections and market share, along with latest trends, and clinical and new developments.

This report provides:



- An overview of the global market for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, and projections of CAGRs through 2020.

- A breakdown of the market by hematological diseases, hematological cancers, and hematological diagnostics.

- A review of blood cancers, such as various types of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, and their therapies.

- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

- Delineation of drugs approved by the FDA for hematological disorders.

- Profiles of key companies in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing This Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope Of The Study

- Methodology



2: Summary



3: Hematalogical Disorders

- Blood

- Blood Disorders/Diseases



4: Hematological Cancers

- Classic Classification



5: Leukemia

- Lymphocytic Leukemias

- Myelogenous Leukemias

- Conclusions



6: Lymphoma

- Overview

- Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

- Lymphoma Treatment



7: Multiple Myeloma

- Overview

- Conclusions



8: Myelodysplastic Syndromes

- Classes Of Mds

- Diagnosis And Tests

- Prognosis And Treatment Options

- Drug Profiles

- Conclusions



9: Myeloproliferative Disorders

- Types Of Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders

- Stages Of Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders

- Diagnosis

- Treatment

- Polycythemia Vera

- Chronic Idiopathic Myelofibrosis

- Essential Thrombocythemia

- Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia

- Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia

- Summary



10: Epidemiology Of Hematological Cancers

- India

- Kenya

- Worldwide Incidence Of Blood Cancers

- Leukemia

- Lymphoma

- Myeloma

- Myelodysplastic Syndromes

- Blood Diseases And Incidence

- Bleeding Disorders



11: Hematology Instruments And Reagents: A Global Market Perspective

- Hematological Malignancies

- Market Dynamics: Hematology Instruments And Reagents

- Hematology Test Products And Market

- Conclusions



12: Global Market For Treatments For Hematological Disorders

- Therapeutic Drug Market

- Conclusions



13: Hematological Cancer Therapies Market

- Overview

- Hematological Cancers Drug Market

- Classification Of Hematologic Malignancies

- Global Cytotoxic Therapies Market

- Leukemia Market And Challenges

- Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Market

- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (Aml) Market

- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

- Lymphoma Drug Market

- Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

- Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market

- Myeloproliferative Disorders

- Market For Essential Thrombocytosis (Et)

- Myelofibrosis Market

- Polycythemia Vera (Pv) Therapeutics Market



14: Patent Landscape And Current Developments

- Hematological Cancer Drug Patent Expiries

- New Approvals



15: Selected Company Profiles

- Abbott Laboratories

- Abon Pharmaceuticals

- Ambit Biosciences

- Amgen

- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

- Ariad Pharmaceuticals

- Astellas Pharma Us

- Astex Pharmaceuticals

- Astrazeneca

- Baxalta Inc.

- Baxter Healthcare Corp.

- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

- Biogen Idec

- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Celgene Corp.

- Chugai Pharmaceutical

- C.R. Bard

- CZ Biomed Corp.

- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

- Diagnocure

- Eisai Inc.

- ELI Lilly And Co.

- Enzon Pharmaceuticals

- Erytech Pharma Sa

- Exelixis

- GE Healthcare

- Genentech Inc.

- Genmab Inc.

- Gilead Sciences

- Glaxosmithkline

- Hologic

- Horiba Ltd.

- Johnson & Johnson

- The Medicines Co.

- Medkoo Biosciences

- Momenta Pharmaceuticals

- Noxxon Pharma Ag

- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Opko Health

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical

- Pfizer

- Pharmacyclics

- Roche Diagnostics

- Sandoz International Gmbh

- Sanofi

- Siemens AG

- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- YM Biosciences Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7q4nn5/drugs_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716