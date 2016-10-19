Global $17.45 Billion Smokeless Tobacco Market Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2022: Big Tobacco have Acquired Smokeless Tobacco Brands in both United States and Scandinavia - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smokeless Tobacco Market Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The global smokeless tobacco market accounted for $17.45 billion in 2015

The report on The Smokeless Tobacco Industry' is a meticulous compilation of the various facets of the smokeless tobacco industry. After a thorough analysis of the current trends, the market dynamics chapter includes the key push and pull forces prevailing in the global smokeless tobacco market. Owing to the dependency of the market growth on the legal and regulatory framework, the report at each step has considered the effect of laws (both implemented and anticipated) in terms of regulations and taxation in estimation and forecast of the market size.



Due to relentless efforts from governments and health organizations worldwide the smoking population has been declining globally since 2010, however smokeless tobacco products, escaping the regulatory sight have witnessed a steady rise in consumption. Smokeless tobacco products are a small category of tobacco products that are not burnt on consumption. Although smokeless tobaccos were perceived to challenge the combustible cigarette market, the entry of Big Tobacco converted the competition into alliance.



Big Tobacco companies have acquired smokeless tobacco brands in both the U.S. and Scandinavian region as well as rolled out their own products.Having identified the concentrated nature of the market, with few companies controlling majority of the market share, the market share for top companies including Reynolds American, Imperial Tobacco, Altria and Swedish Match among others has been given for the U.S. moist snuff market and Scandinavian snus market.



The smokeless tobacco market is anticipated to grow due to growing smoking bans and awareness associated with cigarette consumption. The product choices are expected to evolve based on ease of use, cost and regulatory sights. Therefore, the smokeless tobacco market estimation and forecast has been initiated with an exhaustive set of assumptions, following which market size information for both key geographical areas and key products has been provided.



The report involves a mix of companies chosen on the basis of their market developments, revenue generation and market share in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Perceived as Less Harmful than Cigarettes

2.1.2 Increased Smoking Bans

2.1.3 Affordability and Easy Availability

2.1.4 Misconceived as Medicinal Products

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Negative Health Consequences

2.2.2 Restrictions on Advertising and Marketing



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness



4 Regulatory Bodies

4.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

4.2 WHO (FCTC)

4.3 European Union Tobacco Products Directive (EU-TPD)



5 Smokeless Tobacco Market by Product Type

5.1 Chewing Tobacco

5.2 Dipping Tobacco

5.3 Dissolvable Tobacco



6 Smokeless Tobacco Market by Geography



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Altria Group, Inc.

7.2 British American Tobacco PLC (BAT)

7.3 Dharampal Satyapal Group

7.4 Imperial Tobacco Group

7.5 Japan Tobacco, Inc. (JT)

7.6 JMJ Group

7.7 Manikchand Group

7.8 Reynolds American Inc. (RAI)

7.9 Swedish Match

7.10 Swisher International, Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3dbhr3/global_smokeless

