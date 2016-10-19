Research and Markets - 3D Printed Polymers: A Patent Landscape Analysis Report 2016 - Technologies, Opportunities & Forecasts - Vendors: Arkema, Boeing, 3D Systems

DUBLIN, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Polymer-based 3D printing has been mainstay of 3D printing/additive manufacturing since its inception. It still represents the overwhelming majority of activity for low-cost 3D printers and continues to grow rapidly. In addition, 3D printing has expanded to cover an extraordinarily wide variety of polymers.
This report provides guidance on the current sources of IP in the 3D-printed polymers space, where patents are barriers to entry and where there are patent gaps.
This report has two components (1) An extensive patent database covering all aspects of additive manufacturing with polymers and (2) A 50-page granular analysis, commentary and guidance on the 3D printed patent environment by an in-house IP attorney.
This report is targeted at IP professionals at firms supplying polymers to the 3DP industry as well as those at 3D printing equipment and service companies. It is also aimed at patent attorneys, engineers, investment banks and others who need a comprehensive overview of 3D-printed polymer activities.
This report is based on an extensive search of relevant patents and patent applications published after December 1, 1995 from the US and WO patent databases to identify a broad, yet relevant patent landscape related to polymer materials used for 3D printing. The report presents the quantitative patent landscape, which is essential to identifying the players, technologies, patent filing velocity, geographic distribution, and technology classifications in in the 3DP polymers area.
The extensive patent database of 3D-printed polymers included with this report is based on searches across patents and published patent applications from US and WO patent databases published after December 1, 1995. It provides a summary of all relevant patents with details of each patent including:
- Patent/publication number
- Assignee
- Title
- Abstract
- Publication date
- Status of patent
- PTO
- Priority country
- Priority years
- Inventor
Also included will be technical categorization of filed patent applications and granted patents and an identification of patent /patent application families. This database is provided in an Excel spreadsheet so that the purchasers of this report can perform his or her own analytics with the data.
The Commentary and Guidance section of the report - a 50-page report -- contains SmarTech Publishing's insider perspective on the patent scene for 3D-printed polymers and where it is headed. Coverage includes:
- The main filing trends for patents in the 3D-printed polymer sector.
- Thoughts on where patent filings are moving
- The key areas of opportunity for new patent applications in this space
- Areas of patent saturation
- Areas that are key for licensing.
- Patent-related implications for new and emerging directions in the 3D-printed polymer space
Questions Answered:
- What patents have been granted and what patent applications have been filed?
- What are the top cited patents?
- How many patents are being filed each year?
- Who are the most significant inventors, researchers and companies active in the field
- Which companies are making the earliest patent grants?
- What patent families are already claimed and where are the gaps in the IP landscape where new IP rights may be available?
- What is the geographic distribution and technological class distribution of these patents?
Companies Mentioned:
- 3D Systems Inc.
- 3M Innovative Properties Company
- Arkema Inc.
- Boeing Co.
- DSM IP Assets B.V.
- Evonik Degussa GMBH
- Hewlett Packard
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Stratasys Inc.
- University of Texas
Report Structure:
Chapter One: Overview and Research Findings Summary
Chapter Two: Active Universities
Chapter Three: Key Inventors
Chapter Four: Patent Trends
Chapter Five: Key Patents Based on Number of Forward Citations
Chapter Six: Technology Analysis by Technology Classifications
Chapter Seven: Geographical Distribution
Chapter Eight: Granular Analysis
Chapter Nine: White Space Analysis
Chapter Ten: Commentary and Guidance
Appendix A: Databases Used
