Global Automotive Split-view Camera Module Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Legislation Standards to Push Adoption - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global automotive split-view camera module market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the period 2016-2020.

The differentiation in the form of an extremely sharp image, well-balanced color, and good performance in low light makes this development unique, and has already set a high benchmark for competitors. We expect the 360-degree view as the future of the camera-view system in vehicles and may act as a stepping stone for the futuristic autonomous vehicle. Additionally, we expect this trend to be positive for the growth of automotive split-view camera market during the forecast period and will allow luxury cars OEMs to create differentiation from the front and rear-view cameras adopted in the mass segment.

According to the report, the quest for automobile safety is considered one of the key drivers in the development of advanced driver and automobile safety systems. Advanced safety and security features are no longer limited to luxury vehicles. Consumers are now more aware of safety systems and technologies and are taking an interest in improving the safety systems for their vehicles. As a result, electronic equipment such as radars, cameras, and sensors are now being increasingly installed, even in entry-level vehicles.

Further, the report states that the automotive split-view camera module market is faced with the challenge of high replacement costs associated with split-view cameras. An automotive split-view camera is an essential component for spotting obstacles in blind spots and also in the functioning of the driver assistance and safety systems. Basically, cameras play a critical function in the vehicle, as they provide a blur-free and crisp image of the blind spots and nearby surroundings of the automobile.

