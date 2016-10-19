TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision") is pleased to announce that the Vision Strategic Opportunity Fund Limited Partnership (the "Vision Fund") was recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Performing Equity Focused Funds over a one year period at the 2016 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. This is the 8th time in 8 years that Vision has been recognized at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Dinner.

Vision's unique and differentiated strategy, in conjunction with the experience of the Vision team, has generated strong absolute and risk-adjusted total returns for the Vision Fund. Since its inception on September 30, 2009, through September 30, 2016, the Vision Fund has delivered a 15% compounded annual return, net of fees and expenses, representing a cumulative total return of approximately 172%.

Mr. Jeffrey Olin, President, CEO and a Portfolio Manager of Vision noted that "the fact that this is the 8th time that Vision has received this recognition reflects both the consistency of Vision's strategy and its ability to outperform in various market conditions. Vision applies a differentiated approach to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns; the unique capabilities and expertise of the Vision portfolio management team are dedicated and aligned to this achievement."

About Vision Capital Corporation:

Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision" or the "Manager") is the Manager of the Vision Opportunity Funds (the "Funds"), private equity funds that focus on investments in publicly-traded securities in the real estate sector.

Vision targets inefficiencies that generate a lower cost base, less risk and superior liquidity compared to direct property investments. The Funds have the flexibility to invest globally; however, they operate primarily in North America to benefit from unique inefficiencies inherent in the pricing of Canadian and select U.S. publicly-traded real estate securities.

The Manager employs a long-short strategy and selectively utilizes active investing strategies to improve returns and employs a value based approach.

The Funds benefit from the combined 85 years of experience, expertise, insights, and relationships in the real estate sector of its portfolio managers, Jeffrey Olin, Frank Mayer, and Andrew Moffs.

Vision targets superior risk-adjusted returns and is particularly focused on capital preservation as a core component of its strategy.

The Funds have received considerable industry recognition for their leading risk-adjusted total return performance including from the Morningstar Canadian Investment Awards, Global Emerging Manager Awards, and the Canadian Hedge Fund of the Year Awards.

Vision believes that the substantial personal investments of its portfolio managers in the Funds provides strong alignment to deliver significant risk-adjusted returns.

