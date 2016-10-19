In accordance with section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Novozymes hereby announces that it has been informed that Baillie Gifford & Co has increased its holding of B shares in Novozymes to 5.10%, previously reported at 4.999% in company announcement no. 36, July 2016. Baillie Gifford & Co now holds B shares in Novozymes A/S to a total of 15,798,286 shares of a nominal value of DKK 31,596,572, equivalent to 5.10% of Novozymes A/S' share capital and 1.99% of the voting rights.



