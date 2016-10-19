Global $5 Billion Neuromodulation Market Analysis and Forecasts 2010-2021: Focus on SCS, DBS, SNS, VNS & Other Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Neuromodulation Market (by Technology, Applications Segment, Region and Company) and Forecast to 2021 - Global Analysis" report to their offering.

The global neuromodulation market is poised to cross US$ 5 Billion mark by 2021

Neuromodulation is a technology that acts directly upon nerves. It is the alteration-or modulation-of nerve activity by delivering electrical or pharmaceutical agents directly to a target area. Neuromodulation devices and treatments are life changing. They affect every area of the body and treat nearly every disease or symptom from headaches to tremors to spinal cord damage to urinary incontinence.



With such a broad therapeutic scope, and significant ongoing improvements in biotechnology, the neuromodulation is poised as a major growth industry for the next decade. The market growth is attributed to factors such as an increased adoption of neuromodulation devices, ageing population, rising prevalence of diseases relevant to neuromodulation, technological advancements and deal making activity globally.



However, the factors such as regulatory standards and compliance, negative social perception and a dearth of skilled neurosurgeons are restraining the growth of neuromodulation market globally.



Global Neuromodulation Market and Forecast - 5 Technological Segments Covered



1. Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

2. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

3. Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

4. Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

5. Other Technologies



Global Neuromodulation Market and Forecast - 11 Applications Segment Covered



1. Chronic Pain

2. Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

3. Parkinson's Disease

4. Refractory Epilepsy

5. Essential Tremor

6. Dystonia

7. Gastroparesis

8. Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

9. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder(OCD)

10. Intractable chronic migraine (ICM)

11. Other Applications



Global Neuromodulation Market and Forecast - 6 Companies Covered



1. Medtronic

2. Boston Scientific

3. St. Jude Medical

4. LivaNova (Cyberonics)

5. Nevro Corp

6. Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global - Neuromodulation Market and Forecast (2010 - 2021)



3. Global - Neuromodulation Market Share and Forecast (2010 - 2021)



4. Neuromodulation Market and Forecast - By Technology (2010 - 2021)



5. Neuromodulation Market and Forecast - By Applications (2010 - 2021)



6. Neuromodulation Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2010 - 2021)



7. Neuromodulation Market and Forecast - Company Analysis (2010 - 2021)



8. Global Neuromodulation Market - Major Deals (2011 - 2016)



9. Global Neuromodulation Market - Growth Drivers



10. Global Neuromodulation Market - Challenges



