Research and Markets - VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Service Revenue CAGR Growth of 34% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: BT Group, Etisalat, Voipfuture

Research and Markets has announced the addition of SNS Research's new report "The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" to their offering.

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.



First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is beginning to gain momentum globally. As of Q4'2016, more than 80 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.



Estimates suggest that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 34% between 2016 and 2020. By the end of 2020, VoLTE subscribers will account for more than $200 Billion in revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, nearly 15% of the revenue will be driven by video calling and supplementary services.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.



Key Findings:



Japan and South Korea have already shut down their 2G networks, and multiple operators in other parts of the world, including the United States , are in the processing of switching off 2G services. Some operators, such as Telenor Norway, are seeking the closure of their 3G networks as early as 2020.

and have already shut down their 2G networks, and multiple operators in other parts of the world, including , are in the processing of switching off 2G services. Some operators, such as Telenor Norway, are seeking the closure of their 3G networks as early as 2020. Nearly all VoLTE operators are integrating their VoLTE services with Wi-Fi calling in a bid to offer voice services in areas where their licensed spectrum coverage is limited.

The vendor ecosystem is continuing to consolidate with several acquisitions such as Sonus Networks' recent takeover of IP communications specialist Taqua.

Key Questions Answered:



How big is the VoLTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

Companies Mentioned Include:



Report Structure:

1: Introduction



2: An Overview of VoLTE



3: Collaboration, Standardization & Regulatory Landscape



4: VoLTE Deployment Case Studies



5: VoLTE Industry Roadmap & Value Chain



6: Key Market Players



7: Market Analysis & Forecasts



8: Conclusion, Key Trends & Strategic Recommendations



