Novel Drugs and Devices to Lower Intraocular Pressure Market, 2026 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Novel Drugs and Devices to Lower Intraocular Pressure, 2016 - 2026" report to their offering.

The Novel Drugs and Devices to Lower Intraocular Pressure, 2016 - 2026' report provides an extensive study of the emerging market of such novel drugs, devices and surgical procedures for the treatment of elevated IOP. The focus of this study is on the applications of these novel treatment options, both marketed and under development, and their likely mid to long term evolution. These treatment options claim to provide consistent benefits related to IOP lowering and are anticipated to gain widespread adoption in the foreseen future.



The report covers various aspects of this market; some of these are outlined below:



- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel drugs and devices, key players involved, the status of development of various pipeline products and the target patient segments.

- Comprehensive profiles covering mechanism of action, clinical trial details and associated developments of Rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitors, ROCK / norepinephrine transporter (NET) inhibitors and NO donating prostaglandins in late stage of development.

- Comprehensive profiles highlighting the IOP reduction approach, key performance drivers, safety and efficacy of novel surgical procedures that have been approved or are in advanced stages of development.

- Comparative analysis of MIGS devices based on various parameters such as drainage route, length of the implant, involvement of conjunctiva, type of procedure (ab interno or ab externo), procedure duration and ability of the device to treat 360 degrees.

- An informed view on the likely future evolution of such novel drugs, sustained release drug delivery devices and surgical procedures over the next decade. This includes sales forecasts of six novel drugs, including Rhopressa, Roclatan and Vesneo. Similarly, we have presented our view on the future market size of six drug delivery devices, including Bimatoprost SR, OTX-TP and punctal plug delivery system. We have also determined the likely future revenues for MIGS and non-MIGS surgical devices (BAGS, ABS, NIGP and NPGS).



To account for the uncertainties in the market, we have provided three market forecast scenarios that represent three different tracks of the market's evolution. Given the current unmet need for safer and more effective therapeutic options and the rich pipeline of novel drugs and devices, we expect this market to witness significant growth in the coming few years.



Opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Bob Butchofsky (Founder and CEO, Mati Therapeutics), Suzana Nahum Zilberberg (CEO, Bio-Light Life Sciences), Ronen Castro (CEO, IOPtima) and Donald Schwartz (CEO and President, Eye Sonix).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Market Landscape: Novel Drugs



5. Market Landscape: Novel Devices



6. Company And Drug Profiles



7. Company And Device Profiles



8. Market Forecast



9. MIGS Devices: Comparative Spider Web Analysis



10. Conclusion



11. Interview Transcripts



12. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



13. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ls4299/novel_drugs_and

