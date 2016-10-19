Iraq Gas Markets, Investments, Projects and Companies 2016-2025: Focus on Exploration, Gas Production, Gas Pipelines, Storage, LNG and Supply Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of Iraq Gas Markets, Investments, Projects and Companies to 2025- Exploration, Gas Production, Gas Pipelines, Storage, LNG and Supply Demand" report to their offering.

The Future of Iraq Gas industry' from one of the world's leading energy research firm analyses the effect of current global market changes on Iraq Gas markets.

Effect of current market dynamics including price fluctuations, CAPEX declines and others on Iraq Gas markets-

The impact of recent developments including OPEC decision to cut production at Algiers, US shale production decline, Iraq government policy changes and CAPEX reductions on companies across Iraq Gas value chain are analysed in detail. The research provides detailed analysis of all major risks and opportunities faced by gas companies in Iraq.

The report identifies key trends and drivers of Iraq Gas markets and provides the SWOT profile of the country. Further, the country is benchmarked with peer markets to compare its position in regional markets. In addition, impact of competing assets in other countries is also evaluated.

The research work identifies the key moves being taken by government, companies and investors to cop up with global changes and minimize the risks in current market conditions. Further, the research also identifies the strategies being taken by oil and gas players to ensure growth and beat competition in the long run.

Outlook Statements

- Marketed Gas supply and demand outlook, 2005-2025

- LNG Supply and Demand Outlook, 2005-2022

- LNG Contracted Capacity Outlook, 2005-2022

- Iraq Primary Energy mix, 2015

- GDP, Population and Investment Outlook, 2005-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Iraq Gas Market Factsheet

4 Investment and Business Expansion Opportunities in Iraq Gas Markets

5 Iraq Gas Market Outlook and Forecasts

6 Competitive Landscape in Iraq Gas Markets, 2016

7 Iraq Upstream Gas Market Analysis

8 Iraq LNG Market Analysis

9 Iraq Gas storage market Analysis

10 Iraq Pipeline Market Analysis

11 Competitor Operations and Business Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6sfjkd/the_future_of

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716