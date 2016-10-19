Iran Gas Markets, Investments, Projects and Companies 2005-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of Iran Gas Markets, Investments, Projects and Companies to 2025- Exploration, Gas Production, Gas Pipelines, Storage, LNG and Supply Demand" report to their offering.

The report identifies key trends and drivers of Iran Gas markets and provides the SWOT profile of the country. Further, the country is benchmarked with peer markets to compare its position in regional markets. In addition, impact of competing assets in other countries is also evaluated.

Effect of current market dynamics including price fluctuations, CAPEX declines and others on Iran Gas markets

The impact of recent developments including OPEC decision to cut production at Algiers, US shale production decline, Iran government policy changes and CAPEX reductions on companies across Iran Gas value chain are analysed in detail. The research provides detailed analysis of all major risks and opportunities faced by gas companies in Iran.

Short Term Risk Mitigation and Long Term Growth Strategies

The research work identifies the key moves being taken by government, companies and investors to cop up with global changes and minimize the risks in current market conditions. Further, the research also identifies the strategies being taken by oil and gas players to ensure growth and beat competition in the long run.

Outlook Statements

- Marketed Gas supply and demand outlook, 2005- 2025

- LNG Supply and Demand Outlook, 2005- 2022

- LNG Contracted Capacity Outlook, 2005- 2022

- Iran Primary Energy mix, 2015

- GDP, Population and Investment Outlook, 2005- 2025

Analysis across value chain

The comprehensive research provides opportunities, risks, infrastructure, trade and competition on exploration blocks, licensing rounds, Gas fields, underground gas storage, pipelines and LNG terminals in Iran.

Feasibility study, Current Status and Expected Start Up and Impacts

For all planned projects including new LNG terminals, Gas storage terminals and pipelines, feasibility study of new projects, their current status including FID/ FEED/EPC along with expected start up, construction contract details and the impact of these projects on Iran are analysed in detail.

Complete Infrastructure Details

Iran Gas report provides complete asset by asset details of Iran Gas infrastructure. Key details provided in the research include-

- Exploration- Awarded and Available Block Details, Licensing rounds on Offer, Briefs on Successful Exploration operations, Rigs Count

- Production- Field wise production information from 2007- 2014; Operational and Planned Gas Field details

- Gas Storage- Storage Capacity by Terminal, 2015; Terminal details including- location, start up, operator, owners, stakes, capex and construction partners

- Pipelines- Gas transmission pipelines including start point, end point, route, length, diameter, capacity, capex and operators and owners and construction partners

- LNG terminals- Liquefaction/Regasification Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2005- 2022; LNG terminal details including- location, start up, operator, owners, trains/ vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, jetty, capex and construction details

Further, LNG exports/ imports, trade patterns, Sale Purchase Agreements, associated Ships, fields and other information is provided.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides market shares of each of the sector in Iran Gas markets including-

-Company wise net weighted Gas production, 2005- 2014

- Company wise LNG capacity, 2005- 2022

- Company wise storage capacity, 2015

- Company wise Pipeline Lengths, 2015

The report also analyses three leading companies in Iran Gas markets. Business operations, SWOT Analysis and financial performance of the companies are provided.

