CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management, including cloud-based strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay solutions, today announced a change to the executive management team. The company has appointed Steve Potts as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Potts brings to Determine over thirty years of sales management, sales performance management, and sales training experience in the enterprise software and SaaS sectors. He was most recently Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at AXIOM Sales Force Development, a leading cloud based sales training and productivity improvement supplier. Prior to AXIOM, Mr. Potts held executive sales positions at CallidusCloud, ForceLogix, Satmetrix, IBM, and Oracle.

"Steve has a proven track record of success building, leading and developing sales organizations in the enterprise B2B technology space from start-ups to the Fortune 500," said Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO of Determine. "He has a terrific ability to understand the market and build the right combination of sales talent for maximum impact, while always putting the customer first. As a highly effective leader with dedication and vision, Steve will help define the next chapter for Determine as we aggressively go to market with our new platform. I'm very excited to be adding him to our management team."

"Determine is at an exciting point in its business transformation," said Mr. Potts. "With the launch of the new Determine Cloud Platform, I believe the company is now positioned to offer the market a truly revolutionary Source to Pay and Contract Management solution. I'm very excited to be joining this talented team and look forward to contributing to driving the future success of the Determine organization."

As part of the transition, David Bush has resigned as Chief Revenue Officer of the company. "We thank David for his dedication and commitment to Determine over the last 17 years, and we wish him the best in all his future endeavors," said Michael Brodsky, Chairman of Determine.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

