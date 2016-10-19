NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- HealthiNation, a leading producer of original health, food and fitness videos, is debuting a new health Q&A series on Facebook Live today at 5:30pm EDT on the HealthiNation Facebook page. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, today's discussion topic will spotlight breast cancer screening, treatments and post-cancer intimacy. The discussion will be led today by HealthiNation Chief Medical Editor Dr. Preeti Parikh, and joined by Dr. Keri Peterson, a women's health specialist. During the live broadcast the doctors will be taking questions in real-time from the audience.

"We're particularly excited to launch our first Health-focused Facebook Live show today around breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and bring awareness to this dangerous killer in an informative and interactive discussion setting," said Michael O'Donnell, CEO, HealthiNation.

Dr. Peterson, a frequent guest on "The Today Show" and medical contributor for Women's Health Magazine, obtained her undergraduate degree from Cornell University, her Medical Degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed her post-graduate training at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. She is a board certified internist and has authored several publications and the popular e-book, "Sexy Ever After: Intimacy Post-Cancer."

