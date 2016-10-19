SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2016) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) announced today that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the Company's corporate credit rating to BBB+ from BBB. The outlook is stable. The upgrade reflects the Company's improved balance sheet, strengthened liquidity, and solid operating performance in its core West Coast markets.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 243 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

