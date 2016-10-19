CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - October 19, 2016) - Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) (NYSE: AGU) plans to release their third quarter earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2016 before markets open. The Company plans to host a conference call the same day, Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT).

A webcast of the conference call including the presentation slides and dial in numbers can be accessed by visiting Agrium's website at www.agrium.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week from the time of the conference call.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc. is a major producer and distributor of agricultural products and services in North America, South America, Australia and Egypt through its agricultural retail-distribution and wholesale nutrient businesses. Agrium supplies growers with key products and services such as crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, agronomic and application services, thereby helping to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fibre. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of over nine million tonnes and with competitive advantages across all product lines. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of over 1,400 facilities and over 3,800 crop consultants. We partner with over half a million grower customers globally to help them increase their yields and returns on more than 50 different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com

Richard Downey

Vice President

Investor/Corporate Relations & Market Research

(403) 225-7357



Todd Coakwell

Director

Investor Relations

(403) 225-7437



Louis Brown

Analyst

Investor Relations

(403) 225-7761



Contact us at: www.agrium.com