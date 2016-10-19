SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Zoomdata CEO Justin Langseth as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2016 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Justin Langseth as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Langseth is CEO and founder of Zoomdata, developer of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data for customers deploying workloads on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid clouds. The founder of business intelligence software firm Calabridge, Langseth currently holds 12 technology patents. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he received an SB in Management of Information Technology from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"It is very gratifying to build a team and company that has seen the success we're experienced with Zoomdata and to have that hard work recognized by Goldman Sachs," said Langseth. "They're a terrific technology and investment partner and we look forward to the next steps in continuing to innovate on the industry's fastest, most flexible and easy-to-use solution that developers can easily embed into their applications for the most advanced visual analytics."

"We are honored to recognize Justin as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2016," said David Solomon, co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs. "This is the fifth year that we've hosted the Builders + Innovators Summit where emerging business leaders gather to discuss their common interests in building thriving organizations."

For more than 145 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by Goldman Sachs experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata, with five granted patents and one pending, develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Redwood City, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, In-Q-Tel, NEA and Razor's Edge.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lonn Johnston for Zoomdata

Email Contact

+1 650.219.7764



