LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX: DBO), a leader in immersive motion technology, is proud to announce that it has engaged Larry O'Reilly Entertainment Consulting, as a special sales advisor for major accounts at D-BOX.

Mr. O'Reilly has over 22 years of experience at Imax Corporation including the role of President of World Wide Sales, Executive Vice President of Theatre Development, Manager of Business Development, Film, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Director of Commercial Marketing, and Vice President of Sales for the Americas.

Commenting on the news, Mr. Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX Technologies declared: "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Larry's consulting expertise and direct participation with our international sales team. He brings a welcome range of experience to D-BOX which will add depth to our management team and most definitely be a major factor in our corporate mission to build on our relationships with existing accounts and develop new business opportunities. "

Added Larry O'Reilly "D-BOX delivers an enhanced movie going experience that consumers love and exhibitors enjoy positive financial returns. That's why major exhibition firms are in the midst of large scale rollouts on top of the current 528 screens already deployed. I am thrilled to be working with Claude and his team to significantly accelerate the current screen count."

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and the simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for each visual content which are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform, a seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ABOUT LARRY O'REILLY ENTERTAINMENT CONSULTING

Larry O'Reilly Entertainment Consulting is an advisory practice with a focus on Sales, Marketing, Brand Development and Film Distribution in the international entertainment marketplace.

