TÜV Rheinland Expansion in North Africa Will Help Boost EU Demand for Industrial Products from Maghreb Companies





Acquisition of T.U.V. Maghreb S.A.R.L, including its daughter companies in Morocco and Algeria, provides technical services and certifications required for the free circulation of industrial products

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20,2016 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland AG, a global leader in independent inspection services has announced the acquisition of T.U.V. Maghreb S.A.R.L., a leading certification body in the Maghreb Region. The acquisition is part of TÜV Rheinland's global strategy of expanding its network in over 69 countries and investing in other potential markets.

According to Andreas Höfer, the Executive Vice President for India, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at TÜV Rheinland, this latest development will help customers in the Maghreb Region (AMU)-- a Pan-Arab trade region that includes Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia-- to export to lucrative European Union (EU) markets. It will enable them to conform to the standards required today and benefit in future from the know-how and expertise of the TÜV Rheinland Group in Industrial Services, Products, Mobility and ICT and Business Solutions.

"As our representative office in the Maghreb Region, T.U.V. Maghreb S.A.R.L has been a valued partner for close to twenty years and enjoyed excellent connections with TUV Maghreb companies in and around Sub-Saharan Africa-- especially in French speaking countries. Now, as a fully integrated part of the TÜV Rheinland global network, it is even better positioned to strengthen the range of services it offers and meet the expanding needs of customers in the Maghreb Region," said Mr. Höfer.

The timing is ideal, as the Maghreb Region is increasingly leveraging on the Association Agreement between the AMU and the EU to tap the potential of European markets. The EU action plan for the free circulation of industrial products hinges on Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAAs)-- an area where TÜV Rheinland's in-depth expertise and comprehensive service portfolio is extremely strong.

As the leading certification body for management systems in the Region, T.U.V. Maghreb S.A.R.L., with its daughter companies in Morocco and Algeria, already serves more than 600 customers in a wide variety of sectors. They range from mechanical, electronics and automotive to chemical and textiles, IT and communications as well as construction, oil and gas, and even food processing.

Following the acquisition, TÜV Rheinland is expanding its focus in management systems. It is also ramping up in conformity assessment, which is a critical component for companies seeking the ACAA certification required to do business in the EU. Other key targets for service enhancement and development include training and industrial services.

"TÜV Rheinland started our management systems business in Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, and we have seen tremendous success through the years. This acquisition will enable us to develop that fundamental capability further and faster, growing many fold in terms of volume and market share and serving more customers," said Michael Weppler, Executive Vice President for Systems at TÜV Rheinland.

Tarek Khelifi, the former General Manager of T.U.V. Maghreb S.A.R.L, who has joined the newly acquired organization as Managing Director said, "This is a landmark development for the region, especially when it comes to professional training and personnel certification. With our Business Stream Academy and Life Care, we are already a leading provider of IRCA courses. Joining TÜV Rheinland will give us greater depth to serve our clients and accelerate our growth in the region."

TÜV Rheinland AG

TÜV Rheinland AG is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 140 years ago. The group employs 19,600 people around the globe. Annual turnover is nearly €1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology, and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects and processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. www.tuv.com

T.U.V. Maghreb S.A.R.L

T.U.V. Maghreb S.A.R.L with its daughter companies in Morocco and Algeria is the leading certification body and training centre for Management Systems in the Maghreb Region and has represented TÜV Rheinland AG since 1998. It was the first accredited international certification body for Management Systems in the region. It serves more than 600 customers in 11 countries in a wide variety of sectors, ranging from mechanical, electronics and automotive to chemical and textiles, IT and communications as well as construction, oil and gas and food processing.



