Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Corporation Interim Report January-September 2016

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2016

Net sales EUR 736.8 million (July-September 2015: 713.7). In local currencies, net sales increased by 4%. Organic growth was 4%. Growth was solid in EMEA and China, whilst the US market continued to be challenging.

Gross margin 48.0% (47.0).

EBIT excluding items affecting comparability (IAC) EUR 106.5 million (103.5). Items affecting comparability were EUR -2.4 million (0.0).

Earnings per share excl. IAC EUR 0.62 (0.59). Earnings per share were EUR 0.60 (0.59).

Free cash flow EUR -66.9 million (-92.2).

Outlook for 2016 unchanged.

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2016

Net sales EUR 1,849.7 million (January-September 2015: 1,750.7). In local currencies, net sales increased by 7%. Organic growth was 6%.

Gross margin 46.9% (45.9).

EBIT excluding items affecting comparability EUR 140.4 million (128.1). Items affecting comparability were EUR -8.7 million (-8.0).

Earnings per share excl. IAC EUR 0.73 (0.63). Earnings per share were EUR 0.67 (0.58).

Free cash flow EUR -88.4 million (-37.7).

OUTLOOK

In 2016, Amer Sports net sales in local currencies are expected to increase and EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability to improve from 2015, despite challenging market conditions. The company will focus on growing the core business and accelerating in five prioritized areas: Apparel and Footwear, US, China, Business to Consumer, as well as digitally connected devices and services.

IMPACT OF NEW ESMA GUIDELINES

New ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) are effective for the financial year 2016. Amer Sports presents APMs to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods. APMs should not be considered as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with the IFRS. As of Q1 2016, Amer Sports relabels the previously referenced "excluding non-recurring items" with "excluding items affecting comparability" (IAC). Operating segments' EBIT is reported excluding IAC. Items affecting comparability and APMs used by Amer Sports are defined in note 10 of this report.

KEY FIGURES

EUR million 7-9/2016 7-9/2015 1-9/2016 1-9/2015 2015 Net sales 736.8 713.7 1,849.7 1,750.7 2,534.4 Gross profit 353.3 335.2 868.4 802.9 1,145.9 Gross profit % 48.0 47.0 46.9 45.9 45.2 EBITDA excl. IAC*) 122.3 116.9 185.1 164.7 263.2 EBIT excl. IAC 106.5 103.5 140.4 128.1 212.1 EBIT % excl. IAC 14.5 14.5 7.6 7.3 8.4 IAC**) -2.4 - -8.7 -8.0 -8.0 EBIT 104.1 103.5 131.7 120.1 204.1 EBIT % 14.1 14.5 7.1 6.9 8.1 Financing income and expenses -8.0 -7.7 -23.9 -25.4 -36.1 Earnings before taxes 96.1 95.8 107.8 94.7 168.0 Net result 70.5 69.1 79.0 68.3 121.6 Earnings per share excl. IAC, EUR 0.62 0.59 0.73 0.63 1.09 Free cash flow***) -66.9 -92.2 -88.4 -37.7 121.7 Equity ratio, % at period end 35.3 36.6 37.2 Net debt/equity at period end 0.73 0.70 0.48 Personnel at period end 8,554 7,981 7,954 Average rates used, EUR/USD 1.12 1.11 1.12 1.12 1.11

*) EBITDA excl. IAC = EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and depreciation and amortization

**) Items affecting comparability are material items or transactions, which are relevant for understanding the financial performance of Amer Sports when comparing profit of the current period with previous periods. These items can include, but are not limited to, capital gains and losses, significant write-downs, provisions for planned restructuring and other items that are not related to normal business operations from Amer Sports' management view. A single item affecting comparability has to represent more than one cent per share on annual basis.

***) Cash flow from operating activities - net capital expenditures - change in restricted cash (Net capital expenditures: Total capital expenditure less proceeds from sale of assets).

HEIKKI TAKALA, PRESIDENT AND CEO:

We delivered another quarter of solid improvement despite a challenging trading environment especially in the US following the retailer bankruptcies earlier in the year. The growth was driven by our strategic acceleration priorities, especially Apparel, Business to Consumer, China, and Connected Devices. In Winter Sports Equipment the quarter was good as deliveries peaked earlier compared to 2015. In Fitness we started to produce our new product ranges, but the topline impact is expected in Q4 and increasingly in H1 2017.

As announced in August, we focus on accelerating our organic growth with a robust pipeline of building blocks to reach EUR 3.5 billion sales by 2020. The market landscape is changing, and we will pace our growth accordingly. We are confident that our strategies are right, we stay the course and focus on executing with excellence and agility.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2016

Amer Sports will publish its financial statements bulletin 2016 on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time.

