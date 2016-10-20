NVDA Stock: Correction IncomingThe semiconductor sector has been one of the best-performing sectors for 2016, up 21% on the year. This return came off a slow start, as the markets experienced selling to start the year.One of the standouts in this sector is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. This specialized semiconductor company is up 103% year-to-date, as the run higher for NVIDIA stock has been relentless. I would love to say that this relentless run will continue, but I have reason to believe that the current surge in NVDA stock is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...