Research and Markets - Global Business to Business Media Market Growth at CAGR of 1.65%, 2016-2020: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Key Vendors are Bloomberg, IBM, Oracle & SAP

The global business-to-business (B2B) media market to grow at a CAGR of 1.65% during the period 2016-2020.

B2B media refers to the communication channel between the vendors and their customers. For a B2B vendor, the customer cannot necessarily be a consumer. Business organizations constitute the customers of B2B vendors and require a different media mix to get business from them.

Global Business-To-Business (B2B) Media Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be high profit margins. B2B information service can be a highly profitable market. Since 2005, average profit margins are 25%, but when it comes to industry leaders in B2B industry in respective sectors, the profit margins soar to 50%.

A profit margin of 10% in B2B industry is considered to be extremely low but it is considered to be high in businesses such as food, retail, and delivery services. In a particular sector, if a firm has 15% of the market share in terms of business information, that is considered to be the market leaders. The increasing number of professional knowledge workers has spurred the market.

Business information is critical in decision making process for B2B customers. This increases the credibility and a stable working relationship with B2B media vendors with its partners, due to which B2B vendors enjoy a healthy revenue stream.

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Bloomberg

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Other prominent vendors

3M

Archer Daniels midland

Broad Vision

Experian data quality

Facebook

Google

Home Depot

Insite software

Intershop

Kentico

Microsoft

Netsuite

Shop Visible

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

