SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase in own shares 20-Oct-2016 / 16:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *SThree plc * Purchase of own shares SThree plc ('SThree' or the 'Company') announces that on 20 October 2016, it purchased for treasury 10,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a 239.3 price of pence per share. The highest price paid was 243p and lowest price paid was 234.75p. This represents 0.0077 percent of the issued share capital of the Company. In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 1,954,082 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,189,055 ordinary shares of 1p each. Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR Sequence Number: 3504 Time of Receipt: 20-Oct-2016 / 16:37 GMT/BST End of Announcement EQS News Service 513345 20-Oct-2016

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2016 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)