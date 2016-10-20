Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2016) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CSE: LDS) (FSE: LD6) (OTC Pink: LDSYF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Canna Delivery Systems have signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with CSPA Group for a joint venture to produce CannaStrips. Lifestyle's intellectual property is a technology and process that produces cannabis infused strips, similar to breath strips, that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product.

Each strip provides consistent, even dosage preventing unintentional over usage as found in many edibles. Other than inhaling, CannaStrips are the fastest way to get cannabis into the blood stream, and are effective in 5 to 15 minutes, depending on dosage.

CSPA Group was established to provide Californian's with medical marijuana recommendations, safe access to high quality marijuana products grown and produced in pesticide free environments using only organic nutrients and processing methods.

The proposed joint venture would establish operations within an existing building in Adelanto, California that currently has a manufacturing permit to extract and produce medicinal cannabinoid products. Upon completion of a final agreement the company intends to provide all the necessary equipment and expertise to the Joint Venture for the production of medicinal cannabis products using the CannaStrips technology.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO, stated: "We are very optimistic that upon the completion of this joint venture agreement and the resulting permitted facility becoming operational the CannaStrip brand can be produced and distributed in California in a manner acceptable and within the regulatory guidelines of the State of California. The fact that California represents the largest market segment in the cannabis industry worldwide with revenues that exceed $2.9 billion USD is why we have chosen to focus our efforts here first to establish the CannaStrip brand."

The shares are trading at $0.61 and with 39 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $23.8 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.lifestyledeliverysystem.com, or contact Brad Eckenweiler, CEO, at 1-866-347-5058 or email investor.relations@lifestyledeliverysystem.com.

