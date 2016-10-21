Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the repair issue to be carried out by Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Date on which the terms and conditions of the repair issue were announced: 21 October 2016

Last day including right: 20 October 2016

Ex-date: 21 October 2016

Record date: 24 October 2016

Date of approval: 20 October 2016

Maximum number of new shares: 2,500,000

Subscription price: NOK 17 per share

Other information: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Avance Gas Holding Ltd earlier today with further information in respect of the repair issue.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further queries, please contact:

Christian Andersen, President

Tel: +47 22 00 48 05 / Email: c.andersen@avancegas.com

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of fourteen modern VLGC ships.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

