Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the repair issue to be carried out by Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Date on which the terms and conditions of the repair issue were announced: 21 October 2016
Last day including right: 20 October 2016
Ex-date: 21 October 2016
Record date: 24 October 2016
Date of approval: 20 October 2016
Maximum number of new shares: 2,500,000
Subscription price: NOK 17 per share
Other information: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Avance Gas Holding Ltd earlier today with further information in respect of the repair issue.
For further queries, please contact:
Christian Andersen, President
Tel: +47 22 00 48 05 / Email: c.andersen@avancegas.com
Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com
About Avance Gas
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of fourteen modern VLGC ships.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
