Research and Markets - Global Lumbar Spine Fusion Market 2016-2020: Market to Grow at CAGR of 4.9% with DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, NuVasive, Stryker & Zimmer Biomet Dominating

The global lumbar spine fusion market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lumbar spine fusion market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, we consider revenue generated from the sales of lumbar spine fusion devices to key customer segments such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

Increasing use of surface modified titanium in spinal implants is one of the trends spurring growth for the market. Use of titanium to manufacture spinal implants has increased in the recent years. Spinal implants such as cages, rods, screws, hooks, wires, plates, and bolts are being manufactured with titanium over stainless steel. A new class of titanium implants with nano-roughened (micron-level) surface modifications have been shown to induce greater osteoblast differentiation of culture stem cells than PEEK.

These implants are strong, lightweight, and allow for better CT and MRI imaging after implantation with minimum interference. In addition, titanium implants maintain a porous structure on the inner surfaces promoting integration of bone for enhanced fusion and retroserrated toothing on the caudal and cranial surfaces of the implant, providing effective primary stability. Hence, growing use of titanium in spinal implants will contribute to the growth of lumbar fusion market during the forecast period.

According to the report, rising popularity of physician-owned ASCs is a key driver aiding to the growth of this market. Lumbar fusion surgeries have improved the quality of life of patients and implantation of spine implants have proven to be safe and efficient globally. As most lumbar spine surgeries are minimally invasive, these procedures reduce the risk of infections, need for blood transfusion, and hospital stay; cause minimal blood loss, scarring, lead to quick healing and recovery, and better clinical outcome.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Global lumbar spine implants and instrumentation market

Part 08: Global lumbar spine fusion biomaterials market

Part 09: Market segmentation by procedure

Part 10: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 11: Geographical segmentation

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Vendor landscape

Part 18: Key vendor analysis

Part 19: Appendix

