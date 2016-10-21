SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Warranty Group and FixWerks have collaborated to bring to consumers a reliable service that makes it easy to find qualified technicians for home and appliance repairs.

This collaboration gives consumers access to a hotline to qualified technicians to carry out repairs when appliances breakdown.

"What we offer alongside FixWerks is the convenience of having qualified technicians on call should a home appliance break down," said Meena Dafesh, Service Network and Loyalty Director of The Warranty Group.

Gary Goh, Senior Engineer of FixWerks added that the service eliminates the need to call different repairers for different home appliances.

"Finding a repairer is difficult enough, finding a qualified technician able to handle home appliance repairs as well as plumbing and electricity is almost impossible. This is where we add value to the consumers," Mr. Goh explained.

"Our goal is to bring convenience to the Singapore consumers, and collaborating with FixWerks is the first step. We plan to launch several initiatives in the next few months that will greatly benefit the market and change consumer perception of the service industry," Manfred Schmoelz, Executive Vice President of The Warranty Group, said.

The collaboration is part of The Warranty Group's strategy to build its network across Asia Pacific. Singapore serves as the regional headquarters, and company also has offices in Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Japan and India.

