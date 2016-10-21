Rainer Lorger and Oliver Herzberger Named co-Managing Directors, DEV Systemtechnik, a Quintech Company

Quintech Electronics Communications, Inc. (www.quintechelectronics.com) and DEV Systemtechnik are pleased to announce the promotions of Mr. Rainer Lorger and Mr. Oliver Herzberger each to the position of co-Managing Director for DEV Systemtechnik. Together, they will guide the company, with Mr. Lorger focusing on administrative and sales functions, while Mr. Herzberger will head up the engineering and technology responsibilities. Mr. Herzberger has been with DEV since 1998 and Mr. Lorger joined in 2009. The co-Managing Directors possess a familiar and focused understanding of the goals and direction of the company and will provide the leadership necessary to serve and grow the satellite and telecommunications industry businesses of DEV Systemtechnik.

Quintech Electronics Chairman and CEO, Mr. Dan Prushnok commented, "Our entire organization is pleased to fill the positions of Managing Director to steer the course of our Company now and into the future. Both Oliver and Rainer possess the skills and understanding to grow our vision, and realize corporate goals to achieve the superior results and solutions required of our customers. They will work closely with their colleagues at Quintech and our entire organization is pleased with their acceptance of these roles. We view this as a great step forward for the organization."

About Quintech Electronics and DEV Systemtechnik:

Quintech Electronics and DEV Systemtechnik are leading manufacturers of RF signal management solutions and communications equipment. We design and manufacture RF matrix switches, RF over fiber equipment, routers, test automation and control software, redundancy switches, relay switches, splitters, combiners, amplifiers, and RF accessories such as powering products available in various frequencies. Our RF signal management products are used in Satellite, Broadcast/CATV, Government, HFC and Wireless Markets for RF content distribution of any kind, as well as for wireless test and measurement. They meet the highest standards of system availability, reliability and controllability.

