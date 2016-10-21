Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2016) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) ("Minnova" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update on its previously announced shares for debt transaction, further to its news release dated September 21, 2016.

The Company has agreed to settle up to an aggregate of $350,000 in debt with arm's length and non-arm's length parties. Of this amount, $217,559.91 of the indebtedness relates to the provision of management and director consulting services and fees for an aggregate of up to 271,949 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.80 per common share, which will be issued to the Company's CEO in full or partial settlement, as the case may be, of the outstanding indebtedness.

The issue of the common shares in connection with the debt settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and in the case of the Company's CEO, subject to receiving disinterested shareholder approval, which the Company will be seeking at the upcoming annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be scheduled on or around February 28, 2017.

