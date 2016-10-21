CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BBI) ("Blackbird" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2016 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In addition, the Company has filed on SEDAR its statements of reserves data and other oil and gas information, as mandated by National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Blackbird's reserves were evaluated as at July 31, 2016 by the independent engineering firm GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("GLJ"). The evaluation by GLJ was conducted in accordance with standards set out in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and are compliant with NI 51-101.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

For more information please view our Corporate Presentation at www.blackbirdenergyinc.com.

Contacts:

Blackbird Energy Inc.

Garth Braun

Chairman, CEO and President

(403) 500-5550

gbraun@blackbirdenergyinc.com



Blackbird Energy Inc.

Jeff Swainson

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 699-9929

jswainson@blackbirdenergyinc.com



Blackbird Energy Inc.

Joshua Mann

Vice President, Business Development

(403) 390-2144

josh@blackbirdenergyinc.com



