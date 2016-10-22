VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: KBY) announces that as a result of management's recommendations, its auditor, Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") has voluntarily resigned as auditor for the Company. The resignation was not as a result of any reportable event (as that term is defined in section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations). DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") has been appointed as the replacement auditor for the Company. Copies of the Notice of Change of Auditor and letters from Former Auditor and Successor Auditor have been SEDAR filed. The Successor Auditor will be completing the Company's audit for its year ended September 30, 2016.

Kona Bay Technologies is a global provider of Online Customer Acquisition software and services. We acquire, manage, and build Online Customer Acquisition businesses that address the specific client acquisition needs of our customers in particular vertical markets.

