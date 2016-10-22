Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2016) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQX: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) (the "Company" or "Abattis"), announces that today the Company issued 1,270,157 common shares as compensation for services to consultants, directors and employees of the Company for the month ended September 30, 2016 and in respect of prior months outstanding, no legend was required on any of the issued shares.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a specialty biotechnology company that aggregates, incubates, integrates, and invests in the botanical drug development industry. The Company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets - some of which will contain cannabinoid compounds. The Company also has an extensive pipeline of high-quality products and intellectual property for the rapidly expanding botanical drug market. We follow strict standard operating protocols, and adhere to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purpose of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the Canadian market.

