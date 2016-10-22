NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - October 21, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 12, 2016 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 21, 2012 and October 7, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Mylan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 2, 2016, it was reported that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had "informed Mylan that it incorrectly classified EpiPen as a generic under the Medicaid rebate program, which caused financial consequences for federal and state governments by reducing the amount of quarterly rebates Mylan owed for its product."

Then, on October 7, 2016, Mylan announced that it had reached a $465 million settlement with the Department of Justice regarding the classification of EpiPen and that it had received a request from the SEC for documents related to the Medicaid rebate program.

