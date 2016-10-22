In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 9,57% vor Jumbo SA 6,05%, Hellenic Petroleum 5,76%, Coca-Cola HBC 3,25%, OTE 3,19%, Titan Cement 2,66%, Motor Oil 2,66%, Hellenic Exchanges 2,06%, Folli Follie 0,85% und Alpha Bank -11,86%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 35,88% vor Jumbo SA 16,74% , Motor Oil 15,36% , Hellenic Petroleum 14,36% , Hellenic Exchanges 10,12% , Titan Cement 5% , Coca-Cola HBC 4,36% , OTE 1,63% , Folli Follie -1,16% und Alpha Bank -60,9% . Weitere Highlights: Motor Oil ist nun 8 Tage im Plus (5,37% Zuwachs von 10,62 auf 11,19), ebenso Mytilineos Holdings 5 Tage im...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...