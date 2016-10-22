sprite-preloader
Samstag, 22.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,606 Euro		+0,007
+0,44 %
WKN: A2AA50 ISIN: GRS015003007 Ticker-Symbol: ACBB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHA BANK SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,584
1,624
10:39
1,592
1,619
21.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHA BANK SA
ALPHA BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA BANK SA1,606+0,44 %
FOLLI FOLLIE SA20,525-0,71 %
JUMBO SA12,796+3,42 %
MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS SA4,883-0,20 %