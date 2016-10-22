BLACK RIVER-MATHESON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/22/16 -- In an effort to secure a negotiated settlement, members of CUPE Local 1490 with the Township of Black River-Matheson have agreed to extend their Monday strike/lockout deadline by 48 hours. The deadline will be extended to Wednesday, October 26th at 12:01 a.m.

A mediator from the Ministry of Labour has indicated availability to assist with negotiations, and the local has indicated its willingness to engage in mediated talks.

The union will offer no further comment for the time being.

CUPE Local 1490 represents 16 inside and outside workers with the Township of Black River-Matheson.

