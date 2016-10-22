SAN RAMON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/22/16 -- Today is Make a Difference Day and TRI Pointe Homes Northern California is doing its part to make a difference at Alameda County Community Food Bank. The Food Bank serves 1 in 5 Alameda County residents by distributing food through a network of 240 food pantries, soup kitchens, day care centers and other organizations.

"Make a Difference Day is all about getting involved in your local community," said Susan Cleary, Marketing Manager, TRI Pointe Homes. "Alameda County Community Food Bank does an incredible job of supporting our community and our staff enjoyed the opportunity to come together and be a part of its outreach."

Make A Difference Day was established in 1992 to inspire people no matter their age or background to seek out imaginative ways to engage and support their communities. Since its inception, thousands of projects take place every October, some large, many small, but each effort makes an important difference to the local communities.

"We serve 116,000 children, adults and seniors every month -- an effort that's only made possible through the passion and hard work of our volunteers," said Michael Altfest, Associate Director of Communications and Marketing for Alameda County Community Food Bank. "We're extremely grateful to the large group of TRI Pointe Homes employees who dedicated time to making a difference. Their efforts helped us package and prepare the equivalent of nearly 14,200 meals for our community in a single volunteer shift! Partners like TRI Pointe Homes are critical in our pursuit of a hunger-free community."

Since 1985, Alameda County Community Food Bank has been at the forefront of hunger relief efforts in the Bay Area. This year it was named Food Bank of the Year by Feeding America, the nation's network for food banks. For more information about Alameda County Community Food bank, visit www.accfb.org.

With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation. Additional information is available at http://www.tripointehomes.com/norcal.

