StorageMart Announces Inaugural Entry Into UK Self Storage Industry

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart announced today the company's inaugural entry into the European self storage industry with the acquisition of 15 self storage facilities in Southeast England. StorageMart acquired the Big Box Storage Centre company and looks forward to serving the counties of Kent, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Surrey.

"Big Box is an important entrance into the United Kingdom for StorageMart. We plan to use the substantial Big Box platform to grow within the UK. These are great locations in solid markets, and we look forward to applying our technology platform and revenue management strategies at these stores." said Cris Burnam, President of StorageMart.

The acquisition spans 15 locations with a total 9,655 storage units and 674,756 total square feet of storage space making this a very important launching pad for future growth within the United Kingdom. The StorageMart brand is the world's largest privately-owned self storage provider, with over 110,500 storage units and 12,482,670 total square feet of storage across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Always pioneering ways in which StorageMart can better serve clients, Burnam went on to say "Our goal is to bring to UK storage customers an easy, stress-free customer experience, in the cleanest stores, with world class customer service."

About StorageMart

StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. The company's core values are dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer. StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home. In 2015, the company donated over £512,000.00 in cash and free rent to local charities throughout the US and Canada. This bedrock belief in service to local communities will be extended to the local markets in the UK served by StorageMart.

For further information about StorageMart, please visit our web site at www.Storage-Mart.com, or contact Mrs. Sarah Little at (01) 573-449-0091; sarah.little@storage-mart.com.