The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $20,000 today to support the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC), as it delivers its 2016 national conference in Saskatoon.

Organizers expect approximately 200 delegates from across Canada, the United States, and Australia, to attend the conference entitled: "Change Agents: Economic Developers Building Canadian Communities." Conference participants will learn approaches for managing economic development opportunities and challenges in their communities. The conference will emphasize the importance of attracting trade and investment to communities, international engagement, and private-public partnerships.

-- Established in 1968, EDAC is a national not-for-profit organization professional economic developers in the federal, provincial, municipal and private sectors. The association offers its members professional development, networking opportunities, and a comprehensive offering of other resources.

"I'm pleased to see EDAC delegates and guests discussing best practices for building our communities through increased trade, investment and partnerships. All levels of government working together will allow Canadian businesses to prosper at home and abroad. These efforts will attract more talent and more innovation translating into long-term growth."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening our communities' abilities to attract, retain and expand local business investments. Supporting the professional development of economic developers helps bolster the creation well-paying, high quality jobs for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC) is pleased to have support from Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to assist us with delivering a first-class conference for our members and delegates from coast to coast to coast. The support from WD assists EDAC and its members in coming together for yet another fruitful conference, as we strive to provide top-notch continued education and knowledge to Economic Development Professionals all across Canada."

- Penny A. Gardiner, CEO, Economic Developers Association of Canada

