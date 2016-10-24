HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/16 --Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of XGen™ endpoint security. This new offering is powered by the XGen™ blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques that intelligently applies the right technology at the right time, resulting in more effective and efficient protection against a full range of threats. Trend Micro's unique approach uses proven methods to quickly identify benign data and known threats, freeing its advanced techniques, such as application control, exploit prevention, behavioral analysis and machine learning, to more quickly and accurately identify unknown threats. Trend Micro is the first to infuse 'high-fidelity' machine learning into its approach -- uniquely analyzing files both before execution and at runtime, using 'noise cancellation' features like census checking and whitelisting to reduce false positives.

Endpoint security has evolved dramatically over the past 25 years. In the early days, nuisance malware or spam was the only concern. However, the booming underground hacker economy, ever-changing IT landscape and risky user behavior have given rise to an exponential growth in sophisticated threats like phishing, targeted attacks, mobile malware and now ransomware. Recently, a single ransomware variant compromised an estimated 100,000 computers per day(1). These dynamic challenges, combined with the cumulative volume of attacks -- made worse with more than 500,000 new threats identified daily(2) -- have made it harder than ever for organizations to stay protected. Despite promises by some security providers, time has shown that there is no silver bullet when it comes to defeating the myriad of cyber threats -- each new class of threat requires purpose-built protection techniques.

"The name XGen was carefully chosen to indicate the cross-generational technology fueling our approach, which is built on years of experience and provides customers with better protection against the evolving range of threats they face," said Eva Chen, chief executive officer for Trend Micro. "We've been using machine learning for years as part of our global threat intelligence, the Trend Micro™ Smart Protection Network™. Now, we're raising the bar by infusing 'high-fidelity' machine learning into our blend of protection techniques to specifically tackle more advanced threats like ransomware, while other vendors, including relatively new 'next-gen' endpoint security companies, only offer one or two 'one-size-fits-all' protection techniques."

"The use of Trend Micro XGen endpoint security has redefined our security posture, allowing for both complete protection and ease-of-use in securing our most valuable enterprise data," said William Crank, chief information security officer for MEDHOST. "When evaluating solutions from other security providers, it became apparent they did not provide the breadth of protection we need. To achieve the best security posture, we require seamless integration of capabilities, not a bolt-on endpoint product that doesn't share threat intelligence and only addresses part of the problem."

XGen™ endpoint security is available today as part of the Trend Micro Smart Protection Suites. The suites include a range of integrated endpoint, email and web gateway security capabilities designed to protect users in their daily activities, with centralized visibility and control to speed time to response for IT. With 28 years of experience and more than 155 million endpoints protected, Trend Micro continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to innovation in the area of endpoint security.

"New threats are appearing as rapidly as technology changes, but old threats continue to circulate and plague enterprises," said Doug Cahill, Senior Analyst for ESG. "What comes next should embody a design that is multi-generational, based on an architecture that can transcend technology, threats and end-user computing behaviors. It's exciting to see that Trend Micro is addressing this challenge with the introduction of XGen endpoint security."

Trend Micro has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms since 2002(3). In 2016, Trend Micro placed furthest to the right in the quadrant for Completeness of Vision.

