China Eastern Airlines Announces 35 Aircraft Deal With Panasonic Avionics

SINGAPORE, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity to be equipped across its fleet of A350s and 787s

China Eastern Airlines has selected Panasonic Avionics Corporation's (Panasonic) industry-leading eX3 inflight entertainment (IFE) system and Wi-Fi connectivity service for its fleet of 35 new A350s and 787 aircraft.

China Eastern Airlines, in partnership with China Telecom Satellite, was the first Chinese carrier to offer Panasonic's global Wi-Fi service on domestic flights and has already begun offering broadband communications on its international routes.

With this latest award, China Eastern Airlines' entire wide body fleet will be equipped with Panasonic's high-speed communications service.

Panasonic's Global Communications Services are available across China and on over 99.6 percent of all air traffic routes. It is the only global, broadband inflight connectivity service operating in every country in the world today. The service will permit China Eastern passengers to be fully connected while traveling.

Paul Margis, Chief Executive Officer at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, says:"Panasonic remains the only global connectivity provider operating over China today, so we're delighted to further strength our relationship with China Eastern Airlines through our third partnership agreement together. Panasonic continues to invest in developing reliable broadband Wi-Fi solutions that meet the increasing demand from passengers to be connected across the globe."

Xulun Ma, Chief Executive Officer, China Eastern Airlines, adds:"China Eastern Airlines understands the needs of our customers for a premium inflight experience. Our partnership with Panasonic has proved extremely successful and we look forward to continue strengthening our relationship with Panasonic Avionics."

Panasonic Avionics' eXConnect uses the company's global Ku-band satellite network to deliver broadband connectivity to aircraft flying all over the world - even over oceans.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of inflight entertainment and communication systems. The company's best-in-class solutions, supported by professional maintenance services, fully integrate with the cabin enabling its customers to deliver the ultimate travel experiences with a rich variety of entertainment choices, resulting in improved quality communication systems and solutions, reduced time-to-market and lower overall costs.

Established in 1979, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a U.S. corporation, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California with over 4,554 employees and operations in 80 global locations, it has delivered over 8,000 IFE systems and 1,300 inflight connectivity solutions to the world's leading airlines. For additional information, please visit http://www.panasonic.aero