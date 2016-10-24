Conzzeta AG / Conzzeta: Acquisition within Sheet Metal Processing . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expansion of the Sheet Metal Processing business

Conzzeta to acquire FMG, Sulgen, Switzerland

Zurich, October 24, 2016. - Conzzeta today announces the signing of a binding agreement to acquire all shares of FMG Fördertechnik and FMG Verfahrenstechnik, Sulgen, Switzerland. The closing of the transaction is planned until the end of 2016. It will complement the product offering of Bystronic, the Sheet Metal Processing business of Conzzeta, with integrated high-bay warehouse solutions and handling systems.

Since 1989, FMG specializes in warehousing, material handling, and sorting systems. With approximately 20 employees it generated net revenue of CHF 6 million in 2015, supporting clients with innovative end-to-end solutions in process and production engineering.

Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic and Member of the Group Executive Committee of Conzzeta comments: "Within sheet metal processing, the automation of production processes is becoming an important success factor. By joining forces, we merge the know-how from machinery construction, process engineering and automation. This enables us to offer clients around the world seamless solutions from a single source."

For further information please contact:

Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone +41 44 468 24 49

media@conzzeta.com (mailto:media@conzzeta.com)

About Conzzeta

As an international holding company with diverse interests, Conzzeta strives to achieve leading positions in its target markets and build a business portfolio with above-average growth and long-term value creation. The Conzzeta Group companies are "best choice" for customers, offering innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing; the Group has 3,500 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide. Conzzeta is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).

The Media Release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100413/R/2050735/767168.pdf)

