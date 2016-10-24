Regulatory News:

Referring to today's press release from Melker Schörling AB (publ.) AAK (STO:AAK) would like to inform that Melker Schörling will leave his position as Chairman of the Board of AAK AB (publ.) at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2017.

The Nomination Committee will come back with a proposal for new Chairman during the next couple of months. Melker Schörling will continue to support and act as adviser to AAK's Management as well as the Board of AAK.

This information is information that AAK AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 a.m. CET on October 24, 2016.

Contacts:

AAK

Arne Frank CEO and President

Phone: +46 40 627 83 00

E-mail: arne.frank@aak.com