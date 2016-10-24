Air Tahiti Nui Equips Dreamliners With Panasonic Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity

SINGAPORE, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Airline chooses global Wi-Fi system and world's leading inflight entertainment system

Air Tahiti Nui, the French airline flying from Tahiti, has selected Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic) to equip its Boeing 787s with global connectivity and industry-leading inflight entertainment (IFE) systems.

Air Tahiti Nui will equip four of its Boeing 787-9s with Panasonic's inflight Wi-Fi service as well as its eX3 IFE system. The platform will offer passengers a high-definition screen and the latest advances in IFE together with an advanced broadband service through eXConnect.

Panasonic's eXConnect operates over the company's Ku-band satellite network - the only global broadband inflight connectivity service in operation today. The technology will guarantee that Air Tahiti flyers receive a unique on-board experience enabling them to send emails, access the Internet and social media channels.

Paul Margis, Chief Executive Officer at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, says:"We're absolutely delighted to be working with Air Tahiti Nui again. Our eX3 system provides an industry leading entertainment experience and, when combined with our powerful broadband Wi-Fi, delivers a premium service to passengers traveling across the world."

Michel Monvoisin, Chief Executive Officer at Air Tahiti Nui, adds:"Our service covers a network of long haul routes. It is important that our cabins help not only create an appeasing atmosphere, but also immerse passengers in the beauty of our islands. We needed a solution that could truly serve our passenger demands for a reliable IFE system combined with broadband service. With the help of Panasonic Avionics, we are certain to offer clients an incredible entertainment experience with high-speed connectivity services that will keep them connected while traveling."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of inflight entertainment and communication systems. The company's best-in-class solutions, supported by professional maintenance services, fully integrate with the cabin enabling its customers to deliver the ultimate travel experiences with a rich variety of entertainment choices, resulting in improved quality communication systems and solutions, reduced time-to-market and lower overall costs.

Established in 1979, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a U.S. corporation, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California with over 4,554 employees and operations in 80 global locations, it has delivered over 8,000 IFE systems and 1,300 inflight connectivity solutions to the world's leading airlines. For additional information, please visit http://www.panasonic.aero.

About Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui was established on 31 October 1996 and commenced flight operations on 20 November 1998. As the first international airline based in Papeete, Tahiti, Air Tahiti Nui was formed to develop inbound tourism and operate international services for the leisure travel markets.

The government of French Polynesia is the major shareholder (84.4%) along with other local investors. Currently, Air Tahiti Nui has 782 employees.

In May 2015, Air Tahiti Nui announced its intention to replace its entire fleet, currently consisting of five Airbus A340-300s. They will be replaced by four Boeing 787-9s, which are due to be delivered in 2018 and 2019.

As of July 2015, the airline serves the following destinations: Auckland, Los Angeles, Papeete, Paris and Tokyo.