Monthly information on debtor composition in Nordea Kredit published in order to comply with the Transparency Directive's disclosure requirements. Nordea Kredit hereby publishes monthly data on debtor composition of all callable bond series. The information is subject to disclosure requirements in the Securities Trading Act 27a section 1. The information is also published in the usual way via the Copenhagen Stock Exchange OMX.

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

Terese Dissing

Phone: +45 55 47 31 56