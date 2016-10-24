sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Current Report on Form 8-K

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

MIAMI (October 18, 2013) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 18, 2013 regarding the employment agreement entered into with Arnold W. Donald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc, on October 14, 2013. A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The joint current report will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of the joint current report is also available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at http://www.carnivalcorp.com/ and http://www.carnivalplc.com/.


