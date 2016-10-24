NOKIA: Nokia named a Leader in Small Cell Equipment by Gartner and number one Small Cells Vendor by IHS

Press Release

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been recognized as a leader in small cells technology in two key industry analyst reports. Gartner, Inc. has recognized Nokia in the 'Leaders' quadrant of its 2016 Magic Quadrant for Small Cell Equipment report, and in an independent survey of 21 operators conducted by IHS - representing the largest global service providers by revenue - Nokia has been named the number one small cells vendor.

Gartner's Magic Quadrant* evaluates small cell vendors on an annual basis. Of the 16 vendors evaluated in 2016, Gartner recognized Nokia as a Leader and positioned the company the furthest for "completeness of vision", which assesses a vendor's product and market strategies, and innovation, among other categories. Nokia believes that the report highlights the strengths in its portfolio of high-performance solutions and its capabilities to support Unlicensed LTE, Wi-Fi® and Mobile Edge Computing.

In the IHS survey** 95 percent of the operators questioned named Nokia as the "top small cell equipment manufacturer", with all respondents citing Nokia as the small cells vendor most familiar to them. The report also found that Nokia has the largest installed base of small cells, with many of those operators surveyed stating they were evaluating Nokia "for equipment to be added to their networks by July 2017". Sixty percent of respondents rated Nokia as the leader in seven out of the eight buying criteria evaluated.

Nokia believes these reports underline the importance of its small cells (https://networks.nokia.com/products/small-cells) and HetNet services (https://networks.nokia.com/services/services-hetnets), which include mini-macro, micro, pico and femto solutions for licensed and unlicensed spectrum, help operators evolve toward ultra-dense networks and 5G at a pace that stays ahead of customer demand.

Nokia has more than 220 customers for its small cells solutions around the globe, including most major operators. The Nokia small cell portfolio is deployed in a range of scenarios within multi-vendor and Nokia macro level networks, including extending coverage in cities and rural locations and providing capacity to meet demands in high-traffic hotspots, mass events, and inside public and private enterprise buildings. Nokia continuously invests in product innovation to help operators with coverage and capacity densification, such as the award winning Flexi Zone Multiband Indoor and Outdoor BTS (https://networks.nokia.com/products/flexi-zone) family.

Stéphane Téral, Senior Research Director IHS, said: "Nokia is perceived as the top small cell manufacturer and is the most installed small cell vendor. The newly expanded company has now been propelled into the small cell driver's seat with a nice lead over its competitors."

Mark Atkinson, Head of the Small Cell and WiFi Solutions Business Line at Nokia, said: "The connectivity demands of people and machines will continue to grow - particularly in high traffic megacities. Nokia is constantly innovating with its small cells and HetNet services portfolio to allow operators to efficiently deliver revenue-generating solutions for coverage and capacity. Nokia is extremely proud to be recognized in these reports and we feel they are a clear reflection of our leading market position."

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things. Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.

With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network, Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers, governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com (http://nokia.com)

