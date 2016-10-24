LAS VEGAS, NEVADA and NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Control - a leading payment analytics and alerts platform for Software as a Service (SaaS), subscription and eCommerce businesses - in partnership with Stripe, Miura Systems, and payworks, launches the first EMV-compliant app for Stripe. Stripe merchants can now take in-person payments using a Miura Systems card reader in tandem with Control's mobile app, which delivers key payment metrics on both iOS and Android devices. The card reader is both NFC enabled and EMV compliant, meaning that merchants will be able to accept secure mobile payments from customers using either contactless payment methods or chip-enabled cards.

This partnership provides Stripe merchants with even greater global reach and flexibility. Whether they're located in the USA, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, or Spain, they will now be able to accept Chip and PIN and NFC payments (including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay) via Miura Systems card readers. The Control app and card reader solution will give the rapidly growing number of Stripe merchants the ability to process secure Point of Sale (PoS) payments and access business analytics and insights on the spot.

"We are excited to introduce the first EMV-compliant mobile PoS app for Stripe that will be distributed through the iOS and Android app stores. This enables omni-commerce businesses to use leading payment technology without any investment in software development," says Kathryn Loewen, Founder & CEO of Control. "Importantly, Control's integration via Stripe Connect allows merchants to access all of their key payment analytics and insights through one data source, eliminating the need to consolidate reports from disparate sources."

"Control's new app provides a great way for merchants using Stripe to start accepting payments in person from customers with chip-enabled cards," emphasizes Cristina Cordova, Head of Business Development at Stripe. "We're excited to work with companies like Control, Miura Systems and payworks, who are building important services for businesses using the Stripe Connect platform."

"This partnership will allow merchants immediate access to Miura Systems PoS and payment technology, allowing for smooth and secure transactions," adds Simon Stokes, Chief Commercial Officer of Miura Systems. "The simplicity of our card reader design is complemented by Control's software to help entrepreneurs take on an increasingly fragmented payment ecosystem with a plug and play paradigm that sidesteps complex integrations."

"Payworks is on a mission to make it easier for developers to accept in-person payments in their PoS apps," says Johannes Lechner, Co-founder & Head of Product at payworks. "We are excited to collaborate with Control, whose app makes it extremely simple for merchants to accept card payments and grow their business."

For more information and a tour of the app and reader, please visit GetControl.co/CardReader. The app is available for download on iTunes (iOS) and Google Play (Android).

About Control: (https://www.getcontrol.co)Control is a leading payment analytics and alerts platform for SaaS, subscription and eCommerce businesses, enabling instant intelligence anywhere via its Android, iOS, and web-based products. Control consolidates data from multiple sources such as PayPal and Stripe to provide real-time revenue and customer information, fraud detection, and key metrics customized to your business type - instantly.

About Miura Systems: (http://www.miurasystems.com)Miura Systems is the global leading provider of innovative secure electronic payment hardware to the mPOS solution marketplace. Miura partners with Independent Software Vendors and Systems Integrators to deliver platforms, expertise and services to enable retailers and acquirers to provide rich and flexible payment solutions for retail, hospitality, financial and transportation markets globally.

About payworks: (www.payworksmobile.com)payworks provides a Point of Sale platform for developers enabling merchant service providers to quickly build payment functionality into their mobile applications. The software development tools of payworks make it easy for developers to build mobile solutions for face-to-face payments with Chip & PIN card readers as well as solutions for shoppers to pay directly with their phones via in-app payments and wallets. payworks provides its platform in a Software-as-a-Service model, enabling their clients to enter the market much faster and run their integrated POS solution much more cost-efficiently.

