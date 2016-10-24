VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Investment management firm Genus Capital Management Inc. today announced the appointments of Stephanie Tsui, Director of Asian Wealth, and Grant Conroy, Associate Portfolio Manager. Both candidates bring international investment expertise from Hong Kong and London, respectively.

Ms. Tsui was the former Director of Ultra-High Net Worth (UHNW) Investment Solutions Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse, based out of their offices in Hong Kong, where she developed tailored strategic investment solutions across all asset classes for UHNW clients. At Genus Capital, Ms. Tsui will continue to focus on building Genus Capital's private wealth management business with its growing base of high net worth Asian retail investors. Prior to her position at Credit Suisse, she was in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, specializing in risk management solutions for cross-border M&As and financing.

"I'm looking forward to pursuing my passion for wealth management and investment solutions at Genus Capital, leveraging my experience working with Asian clients, especially in a city with a significant and growing Asian presence. Genus Capital supports my desire to build long-term relationships with clients and local communities, as well as grow the shelf of services and solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients," says Ms. Tsui.

Mr. Conroy brings more than 17 years of equity and financial markets experience that he gained with Goldman Sachs in London, England. In his sales and trading career with Goldman Sachs, he executed equity trades (both principal and agency), ranging from individual equities to more complex trades on entire portfolios involving derivatives. He is fluent in all levels of finance - from explaining concepts to novice investors to discussing global capital markets and economics with sophisticated institutional investors. Mr. Conroy holds a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation.

"I am privileged to join a trusted and professional investment management firm that continues to be committed to innovative investment solutions and risk management," says Mr. Conroy. "I'm pleased to be able to add value to Genus Capital's clients, utilizing my experience investing in global capital markets to help guide their portfolios for long-term success."

"Genus Capital recognizes that the demographics and needs of Canadian investors are changing, and Stephanie is an excellent fit to spearhead our expansion into that market," says Leslie Cliff, Director of Wealth Management and a founding partner at Genus Capital. "Both Stephanie and Grant bring a wealth of knowledge to Genus, and our clients will ultimately be the beneficiaries of their tenure and experience navigating global markets."

About Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Vancouver, founded in 1989. We are passionate about creating innovative investment solutions that meet our clients' changing needs. With more than $1.1 billion in assets under management, Genus' clients include leading environmental organizations, foundations, Indigenous communities, pensions and individuals across Canada. Today, Genus Capital is at the forefront of Canada's Divest-Invest movement with a complete suite of fossil fuel free funds that are tailored to meet the needs of investors who wish to invest in a sustainable, clean energy future.

