BEVERLY HILLS, CA and PACIFIC PALISADES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Teles Properties -- one of the fastest-growing luxury residential real estate firms in Southern California -- is pleased to announce the launch of its newest office in Pacific Palisades. Further enhancing the company's already wide Southern California footprint, the new office will extend and connect its current Los Angeles offices in Brentwood, Venice, Playa del Rey, Palos Verdes and Manhattan Beach with its Orange County offices in Newport, Laguna Beach and Laguna Niguel.

In honor of the Pacific Palisades launch, Teles will be hosting a mastermind workshop on igniting your future and 2017 business planning, along with a networking event, on Thursday, November 3 at the newest office (15415 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 102 Pacific Palisades, CA 90272). Led by Co-Presidents Peter Hernandez and Sharran Srivatsaa, the workshop will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and to R.S.V.P, click here.

"Expanding our Southern California footprint has been Teles' vision for some time, and the addition of this office in the Pacific Palisades -- along with our newly minted offices in Palm Springs, Manhattan Beach and San Diego that launched earlier this year -- is bringing that dream into fruition," says Srivatsaa. "Teles prides itself on its strategic growth strategy and this latest office is another example of how we are ahead of the game. We are extremely excited to be launching this new office -- and its beautiful location cannot be beat."

Located in the very heart of the upscale community it serves, Teles' Pacific Palisades office is just off the iconic intersection of Sunset and Temescal Canyon Road. Representing the best of what the Pacific Palisades has to offer, it's a fitting location for buyers and sellers who have a passion for what the town embodies: beautiful luxury homes and upscale living in of the most scenic, natural areas Southern California has to offer.

"Teles deals in luxury properties along the California coastline and our Pacific Palisades realtors are top-rated experts in that market," says Hernandez. "We look forward to sharing our proven client service platform with this incredible community."

For information on Teles Properties and its Pacific Palisades office, please visit www.telesproperties.com.

ABOUT TELES PROPERTIES: Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to www.telesproperties.com.

