Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2016) - Established medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software and device manufacturer CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced it has been awarded the 2017 Innovation and Excellence Award for Best in Medical Software Development. The award is sponsored by the International Business Innovation Association and is managed by UK-based Corporate LiveWire.

CardioComm Solutions was the first company to receive Canadian and US regulatory approvals to bring to market and sell an over-the-counter ("OTC") device that allows any person to take their own ECG anywhere. The device is called the HeartCheck™ ECG PEN, and it is currently sold OTC in Canadian retail pharmacies and through distribution networks and on-line globally. The HeartCheck™ solution also provides connectivity to the Company's SMART Monitoring ECG reading service, an optional support service for users of the HeartCheck™ device to be connected to a medical ECG reading service for around-the-clock access to professional reviews of recorded ECGs. Any user may also print their ECG, without cost, and provide it to their healthcare provider at their appointment. The HeartCheck™ ECG PEN is cleared as a Class II medical device by the FDA and Health Canada and has also been provided additional clearances for sale in the European Union (CE Mark), India, China (SFDA) and Australia (TGA). Additional approvals are in the application stage in Mexico and in several other Latin American countries.

Since releasing the HeartCheck™ ECG PEN, CardioComm Solutions has partnered with several device manufacturers and has revealed plans to launch ECG monitoring solutions that will be easier to use and more cost-effective. These solutions will allow CardioComm Solutions to access the wearable, sports, medical and handheld device/heart monitoring markets. They include battery-less NFC (near field communication)-connected handheld ECG Card and Smartphone connected devices, such as a waterproof sports band that would compete in the Fitbit markets and a one-lead and multi-lead ECG Sports Patch that can be worn by active consumers and patients discreetly under their clothing.

CardioComm Solutions was awarded the 2017 award for Best Medical Software Development based on its work in broadening access to the growing range of easy-to-use consumer Medical-Wellness products bearing the HeartCheck™ brand. As it conducted this work, CardioComm Solutions ensured medical credibility and maintained medical excellence by co-developing consumer heart-health monitoring solutions in parallel to, and drawing from, its' hospital-based ECG connectivity and management technologies. CardioComm Solutions' efforts have helped to transform its industry by setting trends and standards of excellence, leading with significant advances in innovation and improvement. This year's other Corporate LiveWire winners include Uber, Riot Games, Google, Microsoft and Airbnb.

In selecting their winners, the Corporate LiveWire judging panel reviewed information gathered by a research team that utilized recommendations from over 100,000 professionals working across various corporate industries, the general public and their subscriber base. Nominations were based on individuals', associations', companies' achievements. All winners of the 2017 Corporate LiveWire Awards were subject to the same assessment criteria to ensure that only those most deserving were awarded with the prestigious prize. Award winners will be listed in a published awards winners' guide, which will be distributed to over 500,000 businesses and professionals around the world on-line in February, and then in print in March. CardioComm Solutions' award will be viewable by Corporate LiveWire's business community through its website, which is visited by 50,000 readers monthly, and its e-newsletter, which is subscribed to by 30,000 readers. Corporate LiveWire's readership includes CEOs, CFOs, MDs and Directors of national and multi-national companies, as well as bankers, brokers, consultants, lawyers and accountants from the corporate finance advisory community.

CardioComm Solutions will be providing further updates describing its medical and consumer ECG recording technologies and award updates. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HPB approved, HIPAA compliant and holds clearances for the sale of the HeartCheck™ technologies from the European Union (CE Mark), Australia (TGA), the USA (FDA), China (CFDA) and Canada (Health Canada). To learn more about CardioComm Solutions' products, please see the Company's websites at www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About Corporate LiveWire

Corporate LiveWire provides business professionals and individuals in the corporate finance sector with information on the latest news and developments from around the globe. Corporate LiveWire offers up-to-date information on an array of subject areas such as corporate transactions, international markets, business strategy and changes in legislation. The company utilizes a wide range of global experts to analyse issues which are timely and relevant. With daily updates, regular expert guides and roundtables, leading affiliates and a team of journalists exploring every region, Corporate LiveWire aims to be the number one resource across the corporate and business community.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

