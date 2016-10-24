Research and Markets - Global 3D Printing Materials Market Growth at CAGR of 17.6%, 2016-2022: Key Players are Stratasys, 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Sandvik, Hoganas, DSM, Arkema and Shenzhen Esun Industrial

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Printing Materials Market - Analysis and Forecast (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The global 3D printing materials market is estimated to reach $1.52 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17.6% through the forecast period.

A rapid growth in 3D printing industry and growing demand of 3D printing technology from end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and consumer sector are some of the reasons responsible for the growth of this market.However, the market consists of certain constraints such as lack of awareness, high cost and compatibility of 3D printing materials, and lack of channel partner assistance which are hampering its overall growth.

3D printing industry visualizes a world where 3D printer will be used in every home. 3D printing is rapidly evolving, and with increasing technological advancement and wide range of 3D printing materials, it is gradually becoming more pervasive, thus, changing the face of the manufacturing industries. The global 3D printing materials market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 17.6% over the period of 2016 to 2022. This growth is expected due to increasing demand of 3D printing materials from the manufacturing industries, increasing consumer application and increasing opportunities for 3D printers in the clothing, electronics and food sector.



The 3D printing materials market comprises of the materials such as plastics, photopolymers, metals and metal alloys, ceramics among others and technologies such as Materials Extrusion (FDM/FFF), Light Polymerized (SLA, DLP, PJP) and Powder Bed Fusion (DMLS, SLS, SLM, EBM) among others.



The report answers the following questions about the Global 3D printing materials market:



What are the dominant materials and technologies used in 3D printing materials market?

What are the materials used for 3D printing?

What are the forms of materials used for 3D printing?

What are the technologies used for 3D printing?

What are the different application areas of 3D printing materials market?

Which are the most sought-after materials and technologies in 3D printing?

What is the revenue generated by different segments such as 3DP materials, forms, technologies, applications and geographies of 3D printing materials market?

What are the different factors driving the market in the forecast period?

What are the major factors challenging the growth of 3D printing materials market?

What kind of new strategies are being adopted by existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

Which region will lead the Global 3D printing materials market by the end of forecast period?

Some of the key market players in the industry are: Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB, DSM N.V., Arkema and Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. Ltd. These companies are aiming for more product launches, partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to expand their operations and to establish themselves in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Report Coverage

1.1.2.1 Market Classification

1.1.2.1.1 Market Segmentation by Components

1.1.2.1.2 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.1.3 Assumptions & Limitations

1.1.4 Stakeholders

1.2 BIS Research Methodology

1.2.1 Research Parameters

1.2.2 Research Design

1.2.2.1 Primary Research

1.2.2.2 Secondary Research



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Advancement in 3D Printing Materials and Technologies

2.2.2 Evolving 3D Printing Material Manufacturers and Suppliers

2.2.3 Government Initiatives and Rising Investments for R&D:

2.2.4 Expiration of Key Patents

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Quality of 3D Printing Materials

2.3.2 Cost and Compatibility of 3DP Materials

2.3.3 Lack of Awareness About Technology

2.3.4 Lesser Usage of 3DP Technology at Consumer Level

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 3D Printing in Mainstream Manufacturing

2.4.2 Evolving Start-ups and their Partnerships with Key Players in the Market

2.4.3 Production of low-cost 3D Printing Materials



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Key Strategies & Developments in Global 3D Printing Materials Market

3.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3.2 Product Launches and Developments

3.3.3 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

3.3.4 Business Expansions

3.3.5 Events



4 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Metals

4.2.1 Titanium

4.2.2 Gold and Silver

4.2.3 Others (Cobalt, Aluminium, Nickel)

4.3 Metal and Metal Alloys

4.3.1 Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys

4.3.2 Cobalt Chrome Alloys

4.3.3 Copper and its Alloys

4.3.4 Nickel and its Alloys

4.3.5 Stainless Steel

4.3.6 Tungsten and its Alloys

4.4 Plastics

4.5 Photopolymers

4.6 Ceramics

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Composites

4.7.2 Laywood

4.7.3 Laybrick

4.7.4 Bendlay

4.7.5 Paper and wax



5 3D Printing Materials Market, by Form

Key Findings

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Filament

5.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.2.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

5.2.4 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.2.5 Nylon

5.2.6 High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

5.2.7 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified (PETG)

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Powder

5.4 Liquid



6 3D Printing Materials Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metal based 3D Printing Technology

6.2.1 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

6.2.2 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

6.2.3 Laser Engineered Net Shaping (LENS)

6.2.4 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

6.2.5 Direct Metal Deposition (DMD)

6.2.6 Binder Jetting

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Non-metal based 3D Printing Technology

6.3.1 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

6.3.2 Stereolithography (SLA)

6.3.3 PolyJet Printing (PJP)

6.3.4 MultiJet Printing (MJP)

6.3.5 ColorJet Printing (CJP)

6.3.6 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

6.3.7 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

6.3.8 Others

6.3.8.1 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

6.3.8.2 Vacuum Casting

6.3.8.3 Lithography based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM)

6.3.8.4 Aerosol Jet



7 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

Key Findings

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Industry

7.3 Automotive Industry

7.4 Aerospace and Defense Industry

7.4.1 Prototyping

7.4.2 Engine and Engine Parts

7.4.3 Repair Application

7.5 Healthcare Industry

7.5.1 Implants and Prosthetics

7.5.2 Dental

7.5.3 Tissue Engineering

7.5.4 Research Initiatives

7.6 Fashion and Aesthetics Market

7.7 Other Applications



8 3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography



9 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f48vlj/global_3d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716